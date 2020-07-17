Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ultraman Themed Suit Is Serious Business

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:ultraman
ultramanjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled iUltraman/i Themed Suit Is Serious Business
Screenshot: Tsuburaya Productions/Takeo Kikuchi
In the Ultraman series Ultraseven, there is an elite defense force known as Ultra Garrison. Japanese clothing brand Takeo Kikuchi is selling a suit modeled after the group’s uniform.

Here is a comparison with the Ultra Garrison uniform, courtesy of Pure Invention author Matt Alt.

The suit has all sorts of neat little Ultraseven details.

Illustration for article titled iUltraman/i Themed Suit Is Serious Business
Screenshot: Tsuburaya Productions/Takeo Kikuchi
Illustration for article titled iUltraman/i Themed Suit Is Serious Business
Screenshot: Tsuburaya Productions/Takeo Kikuchi

It’s priced at 100,000 yen ($933) and will be available “soon” in Japan. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

