Ultraman Themed Suit Is Serious Business

In the Ultraman series Ultraseven, there is an elite defense force known as Ultra Garrison. Japanese clothing brand Takeo Kikuchi is selling a suit modeled after the group’s uniform.



Here is a comparison with the Ultra Garrison uniform, courtesy of Pure Invention author Matt Alt.

The suit has all sorts of neat little Ultraseven details.

It’s priced at 100,000 yen ($933) and will be available “soon” in Japan.

