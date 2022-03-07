Necrosoft Games have put together a bundle of 991 things on itch.io that is available now for a minimum of just $10 .



The Bundle For Ukraine’s introduction on the site says:

The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That’s why we’ve banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends. This cause has resonated with creators around the globe, to the extent that our bundle contains almost 1,000 games, tabletop RPGs, books, etc. Over 700 creators have come together to donate their works and all proceeds from this bundle will go to the following charities: - International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region. They have very low fundraising overhead (1% of income), with 89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration. - Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids. They have also been doing a lot of grassroots impromptu work during the war, such as helping set up shelters. Our hope is that this war will be over soon, and they can begin the work of healing these kids’ hearts.

With so many games, tabletop RPGs, books, comics and soundtracks on offer, I can’t list everything here, but some of the games available as part of the bundle include Celeste, A Short Hike, Towerfall Ascension, Superhot, Skatebird, Kingdom: Two Crowns, Hidden Folks and Super Hexagon. Those are all very good, and that leaves over 900 things to go!

While the minimum purchase price for the bundle is $10 (for $6500 worth of stuff!), given the focus of the proceeds Necrosoft “highly urge you to pay above the minimum if you can afford to do so”. You can check out the full list of games, and purchase the bundle, here.