Earlier this week, Kotaku reported that Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and Epic Games suspended Russian sales in the wake of the country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Now, Japanese companies Sega and Koei Tecmo are doing their part in helping the Ukrainian people, by donating money to the humanitarian effort.



Advertisement

Parent organization Sega Sammy Group has announced it is making donations to Ukraine through its subsidiaries Sega Corporation, Sega Europe, and Sega of America. The conglomerate also released the following statement:

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is escalating quickly. We stand with the people of Ukraine as they continue to suffer the consequences of this conflict. Sega is making a meaningful donation and is matching donations from its staff to various Ukraine focused humanitarian aid causes. This money will go towards desperately needed help for those affected. We’re all hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution for the people of Ukraine and all the people affected by the current situation.

While Sega did not disclose the amount it’s donating, Koei Tecmo made their own figure clear. According to Famitsu, the makers of Dynasty Warriors announced it’s giving $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with the money going to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Koei Tecmo is also planning to receive donations from gamers for further aid, and will reveal more details about that after further preparations have been made. The company expressed its desire for peace and global stability.



Other big-name Japanese game companies have not been as proactive as both Sega and Koei Tecmo with real support or humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Game makers I would think would be more supportive have either had muted reactions, or have done nothing at all. In the coming days and weeks, hopefully that will change. We shall see.

