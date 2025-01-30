UFC Fighter Flies Across Country And Surprises Fortnite Trash Talker At Work To Choke Him Out

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega likes to play Fortnite online with other people. However, one player started trash-talking too much and Ortega made a bet him with that he would make the trip from one side of the United States to the other to put him in a chokehold. And he did just that and recorded it for social media.

As reported by Bloody Elbow, Ortega, who is famous for his MMA holds, recently posted an Instagram video in which he explained that a fellow Fortnite player talked too much smack, leading to the fighter flying from Los Angeles, California to North Carolina to settle a bet involving a sleeper hold.

“People ask me, ‘Play with me on Fortnite,’ cool cool,” said Ortega. “The only problem is you guys keep talking mad ‘you know what.’ So I have an online homie talking mad smack, the real reason why I flew to North Carolina was because he was talking shit. We made a bet, and I said I’ll fly over there and choke you out. And here he is! I showed up! I showed up to his damn job and I had to wait for him to finish his job. So now, Im’ma choke your ass out. A bet’s a bet!”

Above you can watch the video of him choking out the young man who he met in Fortnite. To be clear, the person in the video seems to be consenting to the chokehold and laughs about it after he passes out, but the clip is still a bit disturbing to watch as you see his arms go limp and his body and head twitch.

“Still want to play with me ?? Lol bets be crazy,” posted Ortega on Twitter after the video went viral.

Thankfully, this situation didn’t lead to someone being seriously injured, something that has happened before. In 2024 a gamer flew to Florida with a hammer to attack a rival player he encountered in an MMORPG.

In the future I’d recommend people don’t make bets against UFC fighters involving chokeholds while playing Fortnite. Or any game for that matter.

