Back in 2015, Ubisoft announced that it was going to create a 10,000 square-meter indoor theme park in Kuala Lumpur.



“Ubisoft’s intention for this park is to immerse people in reactive worlds where they can interact with each other and become the heroes of their own life-sized game,” said Jean de Rivières, senior vice president of Ubisoft Motion Pictures, on UbiBlog, at the time. “Ubisoft will produce all digital media for the rides, and help design guests’ journey into the park to ensure the visitors’ experience is at its best.”



The plan was to open in 2020 and feature attractions, rides, and shows inspired by Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and Rabbids. It never happened. But why? Ubisoft told Axios Gaming’s Stephen Totilo that “theme parks are complex projects” and “[not all] get fully realized.”

Just as Nintendo has rolled out its own area at Universal Studios Japan, the French game company hasn’t given up on its dream of an Ubisoft theme park.



According to Theme Park Insider, Ubisoft is still interested in making an Ubisoft theme park and has teamed up with California-based Storyland Studios to explore and design the possibilities.



“Ubisoft’s stories and characters are iconic and globally recognizable,” Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Clients at Storyland Studios Ben Thompson told Theme Park Insider. “The settings within Ubisoft’s game worlds are a perfect tapestry for physical world creation—whether historic, real life, city-based, under the ocean, or on a different planet. For an experience designer like Storyland, it’s an incredibly exciting sandbox to play in. We’re thrilled to have been entrusted with this opportunity.”



Storyland Studios has worked with Universal Studios, Legoland, Lucasfilm, and Wynn Las Vegas.



“We are impressed with Storyland’s expertise in themed entertainment and their three-dimensional story development approach,” Mathilde Bresson, location-Based Entertainment Manager at Ubisoft, said. “Video games and themed parks have a lot more in common than we think. We are excited to join forces with Storyland to continue exploring the potential for synergies and design immersive, innovative and unforgettable experiences based on our catalog of worlds.”



So, Just Dance stage shows? Raving Rabbids rides? Far Cry Land and Assassin’s Creed’s Wild Ride?

