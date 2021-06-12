Ubisoft at E3: Everything You Need To Know, In 3 Minutes

Ubisoft Forward, the E3 2021 showcase for the French video game company, unfolded on Saturday afternoon with plenty of reveals, gameplay footage, and teasers. But rather than sitting through an hour of news, why not enjoy a reel of the biggest and best announcements?

In our video above, we’ve got a condensed version of the presser for your viewing pleasure. In it, you can see games like Rainbow Six Extraction, Rocksmith+, Riders Republic, Just Dance 2022, the next Assassin’s Creed expansion, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Looking at that list, it gives a sense of just how wide and varied Ubisoft’s offerings truly are.

Sure, you’ve got the obligatory “shoot at [insert living being here]” game here, but there’s also “bike down a mountain with your friends (and also your enemies)” as well as “learn how to play guitar.” And since the Avatar game doesn’t come out until next year, I’ve got plenty of time to watch and rewatch the James Cameron original in a futile attempt to remember something about the blockbuster movie.

With the Far Cry 6 season pass, it’s clear that Ubisoft finally understands that its villains are often its most compelling characters—so playing as them was only a matter of time. My favorite of all the announcements, though, has to be the Mario tactics game coming for the Switch. I cannot wait to see how Ubisoft makes fun of characters like Rosalina.



E3, meanwhile, continues from Sunday through Tuesday, with gaming companies like Xbox and Nintendo slated to reveal their upcoming wares. We’ll be covering the biggest news, while also taking care to highlight some smaller (but no less noteworthy) showcases. If you want to start planning ahead, I suggest you read the full E3 2021 schedule here.