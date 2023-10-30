Ubisoft Shutting Down Online Service For Old Assassin's Creed Games And More

Ubisoft has announced plans to shut down online services for nearly a dozen video games, including Assassin’s Creed 2 and Splinter Cell: Conviction. The games will lose online functionally on January 25, 2024.

As we’ve seen over the last year, plenty of video game publishers and developers have already pulled online services and shutdown servers for a plethora of games across all platforms. The reasons vary, from low player counts to expiring licenses, but the reality is the same: More games become harder or impossible to play once the plug has been pulled. Now we can add even more titles to the growing list of “Dead Games.” This time around it’s Ubisoft announcing more shutdowns.



In a new post on Ubisoft’s support site, the publisher confirmed plans for “decommissioning” online services for 10 “older” games. Ubisoft further added that shutting down servers for old games is a choice it doesn’t make “lightly,” however it also added that it is “a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated.”



Kotaku has contacted Ubisoft about the shutdowns.



Here is the full list of games losing online service on January 25, 2024, as well as which platforms are affected:

Assassin’s Creed II — Xbox 360

— Xbox 360 Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood — Mac

— Mac Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD — PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

— PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Assassin’s Creed Revelations — PC

— PC Ghost Recon Future Soldier — PC

— PC Heroes of Might and Magic VI — PC

— PC NCIS — PC

— PC Splinter Cell: Conviction — Xbox 360

— Xbox 360 R.U.S.E . — PC

. — PC Trials Evolution — PC

According to a chart from Ubisoft, once online features are shut off for these 10 games, users will no longer be able to play online multiplier, link accounts, or collect Ubisoft Connect rewards for the affected titles.



If it seems odd that some of these older games are only being shut down on certain platforms and not others, it should be noted that over the last few years Ubisoft has killed online services for some of these titles already on different platforms.