This weekend, a set of two Yubari melons fetched a record-breaking 3.2 million yen ($29,000) at auction in Hokkaido, Japan.



According to Mainichi News, these melons went for twice the previous record-holding pair sold for in 2016.

“I wanted to make a record-setting bid by all means,” said winning bidder Shinya Noda, a vegetable packaging company president.

Mainichi reports that the luxury fruit will be on display until the month’s end. After that, the melons will be sliced up and given to Noda’s customers, free of charge.

