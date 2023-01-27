Twitter’s ‘Useless’ Animation Facts Will Change How You See Your Favorite Show

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Each day, I walk down the path of blue-lit internet highways, through Instagram rabbit holes to nowhere, across Wikipedia pages I don’t remember why I was scanning, my face painted a clinical white by my favorite Google question, “Do I have a UTI?”

I do not have a UTI, at least not until I Google the question again tonight, but the daily fascination and shame of being an internet explorer is perhaps why a popular Twitter thread asking users to provide their best “useless” animation knowledge was deleted by its creator. But it’s hard to kill the internet bug once you got it, and people keep sharing animation knowledge that would quench even the most insatiable god’s thirst anyway. Drink up, here’s some of the best of it.



“In Toy Story, Woody was originally supposed to look concerned after he removes Buzz Lightyear’s helmet and Buzz starts choking,” one popular tweet said. “But the model of him during the scene looked bored and unamused, which was funnier so they did that instead.” Accidental sociopathy is a good message to send to children, I think.

Similarly, apparently, in “Invader Zim this walk was supposed to be menacing but when the animation team was done with this, the staff thought Peepi was dancing so they added the music.” And in The Proud Family Movie, Oscar Proud was meant to have a slow-mo running scene, but “when the animation came back from overseas, it looked like this. The crew found it funny and kept it that way.”

But I’m really thirsty—I need more useless animation facts. These eight tweets about Shrek certainly help.



Oh, OK, that’s a lot of facts. I think I’m ready to reintegrate into society now.



What are your favorite random animation facts?