Twitchcon’s show floor is notably lacking in video games. This makes sense; game makers have far less to gain from being at a show where most people are here to see streamers, not play games. In previous years, that didn’t stop a fair number of video game companies from having presences. This year, however, it’s mostly big games that are already popular on Twitch like Grand Theft Auto V and Rocket League. So, who has booths instead of game companies? Mostly clothing brands (who have deals with streamers), hardware and peripheral manufacturers (who have deals with streamers), energy drink companies (who have deals with streamers), car companies (who have deals with streamers), makeup companies (who have deals with streamers), and of course, pizza roll companies (who have deals with esports organizations).



