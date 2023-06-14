A Twitch streamer has come forward with a traumatizing experience of how an obsessive fan—if you can even call him that—drove 700 miles to torch her car.

Kylee “justfoxii” Carter is a popular streamer and social media star. Boasting nearly 600,000 followers on Amazon’s livestreaming platform, justfoxii is known for playing shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite. Her streams are lowkey, as she asks questions of her chatters while leaving space to breathe and game. There are pop-off moments while she’s live, but it’s mostly just chill vibes. She’s extremely chummy and personable, so it’s no wonder thousands of folks tune in to watch her. But unfortunately, as women on platforms like Twitch too often experience, at least one of her male viewers turned dangerous, putting her and her mother through a frightening ordeal.

Advertisement

The literal definition of a Twitch stan

On June 13, justfoxii tweeted a photo with side-by-side images of her car, with the left side showing it engulfed in flames and the right side revealing the aftermath. She said a Twitch viewer pulled up to her house after driving 700 miles to her hometown in Ohio and set her car ablaze.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a subsequent YouTube video, justfoxii detailed the harrowing event. Recorded a week ago but only just uploaded, she said stalkers had been an issue she’s been dealing with for the past year and a half. It’s part of why she hasn’t been posting or streaming as regularly as she used to. And this frightening incident, which occurred roughly two weeks ago while she was on vacation, has understandably only made her more wary.

Advertisement

“I was asleep,” justfoxii said. “It was around two in the morning and my mom called me and woke me up. She was crying and I knew something really bad had happened. She said, ‘Someone caught your car on fire. I’m so sorry, I have to go. The police are here.’ She was in the house while all this was happening. Obviously, I didn’t know what to do. I was very far from home. The only thing I really could do was go look at the cameras on my phone and that’s what I did.”

Justfoxii

Justfoxii then pulled up the video of her white coupe burning as sirens blared in the background. A few seconds later we see the resulting damage, which showed her car cooked and melted. Completely inoperable. Thankfully, though, her cameras caught the lunatic in 4K as he set the car ablaze and casually walked off like nothing even happened. Thankfully everyone was safe and no one got hurt.



Advertisement

Justfoxii noted that the deranged viewer has been arrested and that the police are handling the situation. She’s still traumatized, though.

“I just never thought that when I started streaming back in 2015 that something like this would ever happen to me,” justfoxii said. “I’m hopefully going to be back to grinding soon and I hope you guys understand and I’m sure you will. I’ve always loved streaming so much, but it’s so hard to even feel motivated when all this is happening and going on. I want to get back to grinding. This is obviously still an ongoing thing and I’m not going to really be able to fully grind until most of it is settled. Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into something like this when it happens, so I don’t have an exact date on when I’m going to be able to be consistent again, but I promise I’ll make it up to you guys.”

Advertisement

Kotaku reached out to justfoxii for comment.

This is an unfortunate situation that’s, regrettably, not that surprising. Women on Twitch are regularly subjected to harassment, with big-name stars such as Amouranth and Pokimane reportedly rolling with security guards when attending conventions to thwart creeps and weirdos. Some of the platform’s most recognizable women, including Sweet Anita and QTCinderella, even had their likenesses used nonconsensually in a deepfake porn scandal in January. While it’s great that justfoxii and her loved ones are safe and that the perp was busted, it sucks that streamers, and women in general, have such deranged fans.