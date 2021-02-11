Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Twitch
nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Image: Twitch

Twitch’s not-so-grand Pogchamp experiment is coming to an end. After replacing the conspiracy-addled face of the popular emote with 35 different Pogchamps in 35 days, Twitch seems to be on the brink of a more permanent arrangement. Tomorrow, viewers will be able to “decide what the future of hype looks like” as part of a stream event on Twitch’s official channel.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming.

DISCUSSION

rogueindy
rogueIndy

Normally I wouldn’t chime in on something that has nothing to do with me or my interests...

but this whole pog thing - that it even *was* a thing - has been so utterly, pointlessly dumb that it hurts to see it. I’ll be glad to never see another headline or that stupid face again.