Twitch’s not-so-grand Pogchamp experiment is coming to an end. After replacing the conspiracy-addled face of the popular emote with 35 different Pogchamps in 35 days, Twitch seems to be on the brink of a more permanent arrangement. Tomorrow, viewers will be able to “decide what the future of hype looks like” as part of a stream event on Twitch’s official channel.
1
Save
Twitch’s not-so-grand Pogchamp experiment is coming to an end. After replacing the conspiracy-addled face of the popular emote with 35 different Pogchamps in 35 days, Twitch seems to be on the brink of a more permanent arrangement. Tomorrow, viewers will be able to “decide what the future of hype looks like” as part of a stream event on Twitch’s official channel.
Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.
DISCUSSION
Normally I wouldn’t chime in on something that has nothing to do with me or my interests...
but this whole pog thing - that it even *was* a thing - has been so utterly, pointlessly dumb that it hurts to see it. I’ll be glad to never see another headline or that stupid face again.