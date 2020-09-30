Image : Twitch

Twitch is introducing a new feature that gives streamers access to rights-cleared music. “Soundtrack by Twitch” will circumvent the DMCA takedown issues that have plagued streamers for years (and especially recently) by giving them access to Twitch-curated songs that the company actually has the rights to include in broadcasts. The feature also separates music into its own audio channel so there’s no danger of VODs getting muted or receiving copyright strikes when rights expire.

