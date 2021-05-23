Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Twitch Adds Over 350 New Tags Like 'Black', 'Transgender' And 'Disabled'

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Twitch Adds Over 350 New Tags Like &#39;Black&#39;, &#39;Transgender&#39; And &#39;Disabled&#39;
Image: Kotaku

Starting this week, streamers on Twitch are going to have over 350 new tags they can use to help classify their streams, related to “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”.

Advertisement

Twitch announced the expansion of its tag system late last week, saying they “are completely optional” and “simply give creators more choices”. Some of those choices, which will allow users to better focus and promote the stuff they’re into, include “transgender, Black, disabled, veteran, and Vtuber”.

With over 350 new tags there are a lot more than those examples, obviously, and Twitch says it worked with “third-party organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalized communities.”

They also received feedback from the wider Twitch community itself, where users have been calling for more specific tags like this ever since the tag system launched back in 2018.

“We know implementing the request for tags is taking far longer than it should, and we sincerely thank you for your persistence, feedback, and patience”, Twitch says. “Now and always, it helps us make a better Twitch for everyone.”

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor

.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

I mean in general this would sound fine but in this case I just also see ‘site with notorious problem in regards to abusive trolling makes its easier to target specific groups to abuse’ being a likely outcome too.