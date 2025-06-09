First Look At Twisted Metal Season 2's Tournament Brings Back Video Game Favorites

Ahead of Twisted Metal’s return, IGN gave a glimpse of a chaotic-looking second season featuring Calypso’s (Anthony Carrigan) tournament. We see less than two minutes of the upcoming vehicular carnage, but we learn a bit more about what to expect from the new season and how closely it may connect to the video game franchise.

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

Even in the short clip, we get some (literal) blasts from Twisted Metal past. Roach Coach’s exterminator van from Twisted Metal 4 is seen firing bullets from under a giant roach atop its roof. After last season’s finale showed a tournament photo of Mr. Grimm, one of the longest-running characters in Twisted Metal history, we finally get to see the soul-stealing biker in action, weaving around missiles being launched at him by a sadistically euphoric Sweet Tooth (brought to life with the physicality of Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, and the voice of Will Arnett). But, for me, none of those appearances elicit more nostalgia than seeing just quick glimpses of the half-man, half-murder vehicle, Axel, appearing in War Wheel form. There are no close-ups of the fan-favorite killing machine, but we do see him navigating those gigantic wheels around in ways we haven’t seen since Twisted Metal’s heyday.

Twisted Metal: Season 2 - Exclusive Clip | IGN Live 2025

According to the video’s description, John (Anthony Mackie) will reunite with his long-lost sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye), who, in the first season, we learn is the leader of a group of female vigilantes known as “The Dolls.” Unfortunately, the reunion isn’t featured in this short clip of the new season, so we’ll have to wait for that show-shifting meeting when the second season of Twisted Metal premieres July 31.

Advertisement

Until then, rewatch the clip and rejoice in the fact that this is probably not even a fraction of the action we’ll likely be blessed with in less than a month.