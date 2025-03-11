The Last Of Us Has Us Wishing These 8 TV Shows Were Video Games

Yes, we’re getting Dune: Awakening game later this year, but that game won’t be focused on the strongest group of people in the Dune universe: The Bene Gesserit. The sensational HBO series Dune: Prophecy is mostly told from the perspective of this ancient sisterhood that acts as confidants and advisors to royal families while surreptitiously influencing powerful people in a way that keeps their secretive group close to power. We’ve seen them tap their fingers and peer into someone’s soul to see if they’re lying and use a powerful voice technique that can make almost anyone who hears it do what they say. The only person proven capable of withstanding the Voice is a man who was swallowed by a sandworm, operated on by thinking machines, and had devices implanted in his eyeballs that allow him to infect people with an airborne virus that burns them alive.

This would be the perfect basis for a game in which you choose your member of the Bene Gesserit, each with their unique skillset, and have to make nuanced interpersonal decisions with the intent of finding the messiah. Imagine using your voice to make the prince of the Atreides family marry the princess of the Harkonnen family simply because of their family names, and seeing it result in one of them killing the other because you didn’t spend enough time with them to know that their families have had a secret war going on for generations. This game would be like The Sims in space but with a lot more murder.