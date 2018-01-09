Today on Highlight Reel we have Escape from Tarkov moves, deadly choppers, a dramatic Battlefield horse, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Call of Duty: WWII - All is in lucks grenade - Darkli
- Overwatch - Chipsa popping off - ChipSaOW
- Rainbow Six Siege - Behind you. - TheBedtimeVIP
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Bayek plays with fire - Assassin’s Creed Origins - cheezywhiz
- Escape from Tarkov - (direct file) Styling in escape From Tarkov - Valenjin
- Resident Evil 7 (End of Zoe) - Floating Zombie - BittyMcBitBit
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Hole in One - sploggles
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Gamexplain
- Battlefield 1 - this felt good - throatcoat
- Battlefield 1 - bouncing horse :O - utopianacht
- Battlefield 1 - I didn’t think DICE actually focused on the tiniest details up until this - Wildaabeest
- PU Battlegrounds - This has to be one of the most epic moment I have been in since I bought this game - Spudjo
- PU Battlegrounds - (Direct file) JoaoPma
- PU Battlegrounds - Shot out of existence - Chris Simpson
- PU Battlegrounds - ckunzelman
- EDF 4.1 - EDF Deploys (Sound Only) - Owlikat
