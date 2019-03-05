Photo: shindo-office

In Japan, a service called “My Family” is offering to sculpt realistic order-made masks depicting people’s family pets.



For example, this is Rui, a Bengal cat that lives in Kyoto.

Looking at reference photos, an artist sculpts the feline’s face, adding fur, which it then color to match the original markings.



Prices start at 300,000 yen ($2,680), plus shipping.

Note that the official announcement via NicoNico News is only in Japanese, and the company handling orders has yet to launch its My Family page.



