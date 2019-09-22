Tucked away in the furthest back corner of TwitchCon, there’s a Blockbuster booth. Yes that Blockbuster: the mostly- defunct video rental store . What is this ode to entertainment’s now-distant past doing at a convention dedicated to the cutting edge of its present? Advertising a board game, it turns out. It’s a ‘90s-stolgia party game with multiple configurations centered around—what else?—remembering movies. They went the extra mile with the TwitchCon display, though; the VCR boxes I have actual tapes in them. I checked.



Advertisement