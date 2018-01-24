It’s going to be a little bit harder to be a Toys’R’Us kid in the U.S. soon, as the toy retailer puts plans in motion to close up to 182 locations across the country as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.



Court documents filed yesterday detail closure plans for the 182 locations across 40 states, a mixture of traditional Toys’R’Us stores, Babies’R’Us, combinations of both (referred to as side-by-sides) and outlet stores. While some of the targeted locations might remain open if more favorable property lease terms can be negotiated, the majority will see going-out-of-business sales beginning early next month, closing completely by mid-April.

In a letter distributed this morning to customers, Toys’R’US chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said, “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect from a market leader.”

Toys’R’Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year. At that time the company was given a 120-day deadline for rejecting store leases, but due to the upcoming holiday season it was granted a deadline extension until April 16th, which explains the mid-April closing dates.

Here’s a full list of the locations marked for closure by state, helpfully compiled by USA Today from the court documents. Note the list includes Toys’R’Us, Babies’R’Us and outlet locations.

ALABAMA

Tuscaloosa 2600 McFarland Blvd. East AL



Birmingham 335 Summit Boulevard, AL



ARIZONA

Yuma 801 W. 32nd Street AZ



Paradise Valley 12801 North Tatum Blvd. AZ



Scottsdale 9139 Indian Bend Rd. AZ



Tucson 4619 N. Oracle Rd AZ



Scottsdale 7000 E. Mayo Blvd AZ



Mesa US 60 and Signal Butte Rd AZ



ARKANSAS

Little Rock 2616 S. Shackleford Rd AR



CALIFORNIA

Indio 42500 Jackson St. CA



Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way CA



Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. CA



Covina 960 Lakes Drive CA



Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. CA



Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway CA



Westminster 530 Westminster Mall CA



Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. CA



Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. CA



Yuba City 700 “A” Onstott Rd. CA



Folsom 2785 E. Bidwell St. CA



Pinole 1330 Fitzgerald CA



Pittsburg 4505 Century Blvd. CA



San Rafael 600 Francisco Blvd. CA



Brentwood 5461 Lone Tree Way CA



Fairfield 1400 Gateway Blvd CA



Emeryville 3938 Horton CA



E. San Jose 2179 Monterey Hwy CA



San Jose / Almade865 Blossom Hill Road CA



Fresno 3520 W. Shaw Ave. CA



Union City 31250 Court House Drive CA



Stockton 10640 Trinity Pkwy CA



Santa Ana 3900 Bristol Street CA



Corona 3665 Grand Oaks CA



Mission Bay 1240 W. Morena Blvd. CA



Mira Mesa 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd. CA



Vista 1990 University Drive CA



COLORADO

Aurora 1150 S. Ironton CO



CONNECTICUT

North Haven 376 North Universal Drive CT



Waterbury 275 Union St. CT



Newington 3491 Berlin Turnpike CT



Manchester 169 Hale Road CT



DELAWARE

Dover 1061 N. Dupont Highway DE



FLORIDA

Tallahassee 1625 Apalachee Pkwy. FL



St. Petersburg 1900 Tyrone Blvd. FL



Tampa 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue FL



Orange Park 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd FL



Altamonte Spring 708 West State Rd 436 FL



Boca Raton 21697 State Road # 7 FL



Port St. Lucie 10732 SW Village Pkwy FL



Royal Palm Beach450 South SR 7 FL



Kissimmee 2601 W.Osceola Parkway FL



Coral Springs 6001 West Sample Road FL



Kissimmee 3214 N John Young Pkwy. FL



GEORGIA

Albany 2601 Dawson Rd. GA



Smyrna 2955 Cobb Parkway GA



Alpharetta 6380 No. Point Parkway GA



Dunwoody 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy GA



Douglasville 6875 Douglas Boulevard GA



Conyers 8160 Mall Parkway GA



Newnan 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass GA



Fayetteville 132 Pavilion Parkway GA



INDIANA

Indianapolis 3928 E 82nd Street IN



Greenwood 8800 US 31 South IN



IOWA

S. Des Moines 1211 E. Army Post Rd. IA



Des Moines 8801 University Ave IA



ILLINOIS

Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. IL



Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road IL



Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive IL



Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway IL



Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton IL



Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue IL



Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue IL



KANSAS

Wichita 4646 W. Kellogg KS



Overland Park 8500 W 135th ST KS



KENTUCKY

St. Mathews 4900 Shelbyville Rd KY



Simpsonville 1155 Buck Creek Rd. KY



Lexington 1965 Star Shoot Parkway KY



LOUISIANA

Slidell 137 Northshore Blvd. LA



MICHIGAN

Muskegon 5363 Harvey Street MI



Traverse City 2620 Crossing Circle MI



Lansing 5900 W. Saginaw Highway MI



Grand Rapids 4923 28th Street South East MI



Ann Arbor 3725 Carpenter Road MI



Ann Arbor 3725 Washtenaw MI



MINNESOTA

Minnetonka 14100 Wayzata Blvd. MN



Blaine 170 89th Ave. MN



Woodbury 8236 Tamarack Village MN



Richfield 900 West 78th Street South MN



MISSISSIPPI

Meridian 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle



Bass Pro Dr. MS



MISSOURI

Columbia 1901 Bernadette MO



Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. MO



Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd MO



Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd MO



NEBRASKA

Omaha 3505 S. 140th Plaza NE



NEVADA



Las Vegas 2150 North Rainbow Blvd. NV



Spring Valley 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway NV



NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque 45 Hotel Circle NM



NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville 801 Fairview Road NC



Durham 7001 Fayetteville Road NC



Durham 3300 Westgate Drive NC



MAINE

Bangor 6 Bangor Mall Blvd. ME



Portland 200 Running Hill Road ME



MARYLAND

Clinton 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive MD



MASSACHUSETTS

Dedham 302 Providence MA



Millbury 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146 MA



Holyoke 50 Holyoke Street MA



Bellingham 217 Hartford Ave. MA



Northborough 6110 Shops Way MA



Framingham Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro MA



NEW HAMPSHIRE

Nashua 29 Gusabel Avenue NH



NEW JERSEY

Phillipsburg 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave. NJ



Eatontown 137 Route 35 NJ



Bridgewater 100 Promenade Blvd. NJ



Union 2700 Route 22 East. NJ



North Brunswick 909 US Hwy 1 South. NJ



Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road NJ



Cherry Hill 2135 Route 38 NJ



Wayne 7 Wayne Hills Mall NJ



Paramus 545 Route 17 South NJ



East Hanover 98 Route 10 West. NJ



Elizabeth-KidsWo 900 Center Drive NJ



Mt. Olive 50 International Drive South. NJ



NEW YORK

College Point 139-19 20th Ave NY



Union Square 24-30 Union Square E NY



Sayville 5181 Sunrise Hwy NY



Massapequa 5214 Sunrise Hwy NY



Henrietta 2335 Marketplace Drive NY



Amherst 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd NY



Kingston 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard NY



Glens Falls 708 Upper Glen St. NY



Latham 221 Wade Road Extension NY



Yonkers 2700 Central Park Ave NY



Middle Village 66 Metropolitan Ave. NY



Westbury 1350 Corporate Drive. NY



Commack 108 Veterans Memorial Highway NY



Williamsport 461 Lycoming Mall Cir



Greece 1530 Ridge Rd. West NY



OHIO

Western Hills 6251 Glenway Ave. OH



Dayton 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. OH



Mentor 7841 Mentor Ave OH



Dublin 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd. OH



OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City 1119 SE 66th St. OK



Fort Smith 5609-E Rogers Ave OK



Norman 560 Ed Noble Pkwy. OK



PENNSYLVANIA

Horsham 100 Welsh Road PA



Erie 6680 Peach St. PA



Monroeville 3700 William Penn Highway PA



Exton 104 Bartlett Ave. PA



Ross Park Mall 2003 Cheryl Dr. PA



Washington 301 Oakspring Road PA



Beaver Valley Route 18/Valley View Dr. PA



RHODE ISLAND

Warwick 300 Quaker Lane



SOUTH CAROLINA

Columbia 254 Harbison Boulevard SC



SOUTH DAKOTA

Rapid City 450 E. Disk Drive SD



TENNESSEE

Memphis 7676 Polo Ground Blvd. TN



Nashville 5731 Nolensville Rd TN



TEXAS



West El Paso 801 Mesa Hills Dr. TX



Katy 9730 Katy Freeway TX



Allen 170 E. Stacy Road TX



Irving 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd TX



Lewisville 420 E. Round Grove Rd TX



Dallas Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway TX



Hurst 1309 W. Pipeline Rd TX



Hulen 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd TX



UTAH

Ogden 4042 Riverdale Rd. UT



Midvale 1122 Fort Union Boulevard UT



VIRGINIA

Potomac Mills 14173 Crossing Place VA



Newport News 12153 Jefferson Ave. VA



WASHINGTON

Silverdale 3567 N.W. Randall Way WA



Everett 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway WA



Spokane 6104 N. Division Street WA



WISCONSIN