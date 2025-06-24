Anybody Want To Buy A $2,600 Toy Story Gaming PC?

MSI, Disney, and Pixar have partnered together to produce one of the weirder crossover products I’ve seen in some time: A high-end gaming PC themed entirely around Toy Story.

As spotted by VideoCardz, MSI’s Toy Story PC isn’t just a bog-standard gaming rig with some Toy Story stickers slapped on it. Instead, the entire thing is themed around the franchise, including the parts inside it. Have you ever wanted a Woody-themed motherboard? Well, there’s one inside this MSI Toy Story rig. The entire PC case is colorful and vibrant, as you’d expect for a device based on a Pixar animated feature. But even better, the case itself is designed to mimic the claw machine from the original film.

If you were to make a Venn diagram of “die-hard Toy Story fans” and “hardcore PC gamers,” I’m not sure how much overlap there would be. Perhaps Disney and MSI have data that proves this thing has a dedicated audience. Or maybe someone at MSI is just a big Toy Story fanatic and made this happen. Either way, if you do want this thing, it will cost you about $2,600 USD. Of course, you can’t actually buy it over here—the Toy Story PC will only be available in Taiwan and in very limited quantities. MSI says once it’s gone, it’s gone.

So what’s inside this pricey Toy Story rig? Some so-so hardware, including: GeForce RTX 5070, an MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. The card and RAM are nice, but the CPU is a bit of a bummer as it’s a more budget chip with not-so-great gaming performance. And that’s nowhere near enough storage. You are definitely spending a fair amount extra on this box for the Toy Story theming.

Still, when you bring this PC to a local LAN event, you’ll likely have one of the weirdest rigs around. And that’s something.

