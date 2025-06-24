Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Anybody Want To Buy A $2,600 Toy Story Gaming PC?

Well, bad news, this Pixar-themed rig is only available in Taiwan

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Anybody Want To Buy A $2,600 Toy Story Gaming PC?
Image: MSI / Pixar / Kotaku

MSI, Disney, and Pixar have partnered together to produce one of the weirder crossover products I’ve seen in some time: A high-end gaming PC themed entirely around Toy Story.

Suggested Reading

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach: The Kotaku Review
Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Troubled Warhammer 40K: Darktide Is Getting A Major RPG Overhaul [Update: And Coming To Xbox In October]
Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach: The Kotaku Review
Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Troubled Warhammer 40K: Darktide Is Getting A Major RPG Overhaul [Update: And Coming To Xbox In October]
Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

As spotted by VideoCardz, MSI’s Toy Story PC isn’t just a bog-standard gaming rig with some Toy Story stickers slapped on it. Instead, the entire thing is themed around the franchise, including the parts inside it. Have you ever wanted a Woody-themed motherboard? Well, there’s one inside this MSI Toy Story rig. The entire PC case is colorful and vibrant, as you’d expect for a device based on a Pixar animated feature. But even better, the case itself is designed to mimic the claw machine from the original film.

Advertisement

Related Content

Disney Just Laid Off The Pixar Employee Who 'Saved' Toy Story 2
Elio Just Had The Worst Box Office Debut In Pixar History

Related Content

Disney Just Laid Off The Pixar Employee Who 'Saved' Toy Story 2
Elio Just Had The Worst Box Office Debut In Pixar History

If you were to make a Venn diagram of “die-hard Toy Story fans” and “hardcore PC gamers,” I’m not sure how much overlap there would be. Perhaps Disney and MSI have data that proves this thing has a dedicated audience. Or maybe someone at MSI is just a big Toy Story fanatic and made this happen. Either way, if you do want this thing, it will cost you about $2,600 USD. Of course, you can’t actually buy it over here—the Toy Story PC will only be available in Taiwan and in very limited quantities. MSI says once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Anybody Want To Buy A $2,600 Toy Story Gaming PC?
Image: MSI / Pixar / Kotaku
Advertisement

So what’s inside this pricey Toy Story rig? Some so-so hardware, including: GeForce RTX 5070, an MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. The card and RAM are nice, but the CPU is a bit of a bummer as it’s a more budget chip with not-so-great gaming performance. And that’s nowhere near enough storage. You are definitely spending a fair amount extra on this box for the Toy Story theming.

Still, when you bring this PC to a local LAN event, you’ll likely have one of the weirdest rigs around. And that’s something.

Advertisement

.