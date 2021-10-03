Sure, Nickeloden All-Star Brawl is out in a few days, but that doesn’t mean the hype cycle must come to end anytime soon. It was revealed this weekend that Toph, from the popular animated show Avatar, will be joining the Nickeloden All-Star Brawl roster.

Advertisement

The devs behind the upcoming Smash-like released a new video detailing how Toph will play in the game. As someone who openly hates Smash Bros and has no interest in these kinds of fighting games, I can’t even begin to explain if this character’s moves or abilities are good, bad, cool, interesting, or anything else. But you can watch for yourself and smarter people than me can come to their own conclusion.

Toph isn’t the first character from the animated Avatar universe to appear in All-Star Brawl. Just a few days ago Aang and Korra were confirmed to be in the game via similar gameplay videos. All three characters, like most of the roster in All-Star, leaked ahead of time by way of early looks at the game’s official box art and loading screen.

With the reveal of Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender as the latest character added to the roster, here’s the full list of confirmed playable characters in the game:



Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

(Avatar: The Last Airbender) April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) CatDog (CatDog)

(CatDog) Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

(Danny Phantom) Helga (Hey Arnold!)

(Hey Arnold!) Korra (The Legend of Korra)

(The Legend of Korra) Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

(The Loud House) Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

(The Loud House) Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

(The Wild Thornberrys) Oblina (Aahh!! Real Monsters)

(Aahh!! Real Monsters) Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

(SpongeBob SquarePants) Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

(Ren & Stimpy) Ren Höek (Ren & Stimpy)

(Ren & Stimpy) Reptar (Rugrats)

(Rugrats) Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

(SpongeBob SquarePants) SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

(SpongeBob SquarePants) Stimpy J. Cat (Ren & Stimpy)

(Ren & Stimpy) Toph (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

(Avatar: The Last Airbender) Zim (Invader Zim)

I hear, if you are quiet and go outside, you can hear people yelling about how Jimmy Neutron isn’t on this list. Or maybe that’s just me. At least it sounds like the devs behind this game are serious about making it good and even competitively viable.

While there may perhaps be a few more characters hiding in All-Star, it’s likely they will remain a secret for fans to discover on launch day, seeing as the game is out soon. Very soon. Nickelodeon All-Star Smash releases October 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.



