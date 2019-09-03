Photo: Kent Horner (Getty Images)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is now 20 years old. It’s a milestone that means a lot to a whole lot of people—Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was a watershed moment in video games, a sports game that captured the imagination of skaters, non-skaters, and fans of Goldfinger’s “Superman” alike.

In observance, Tony Hawk recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater where he participated in a motion capture session, putting on the awkward lycra-and-tracking-ball outfit necessary for capture and nailing tricks anyway. Sadly, Hawk says none of his actual skating made it into the game due to tight deadlines.

Hawk—who is an excellent person to follow on Twitter—went on a brief nostalgia kick over Labor Day weekend, first realizing he somehow did not have a PlayStation copy of the game, then finding one and cheekily showing off. In the same tweet, he also noted that there’s a forthcoming documentary from former Neversoft producer Ralph D’Amato, with a trailer that makes prominent use of Goldfinger’s “Superman,” like any fan of the Tony Hawk soundtrack would.

Now all we need is a couple solid new skate games to carry the mantle, or maybe a birthday cake in the shape of a VHS tape, or the S-K-A-T-E letters. Nostalgia is nice, but cool new skateboarding games would be better.

