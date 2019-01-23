CrossCode is coming to Switch this year, so soon you’ll all be able to see what we’ve been raving about. Also in Nintendo indie news: the strategy game Wargroove is out next week, Goat Simulator hits Switch right now, and the people behind SteamWorld Dig are making a new card role-playing game called SteamWorld Quest.

CrossCode, which would have probably been one of my top 3 games of 2018 had I not started playing it in 2019, is the most exciting news in this morning’s Nintendo indies video. But there’s plenty more:

Wargroove, a spiritual successor to Advance Wars, is out February 1 and looks astounding.



The press material for SteamWorld Quest describes it as “a team-based card collecting role-playing game set to an epic story around what it means to be a hero.” Not exactly what I’d expect from the makers of the Metroidvania games SteamWorld Dig, but development studio Image & Form has been playing with new genres since they launched.

Other games coming to Switch include Double Kick Heroes, Inmost, Forager

Games out on Switch right now (surprise!) include Goat Simulator, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Unruly Heroes.

For all the announcements and trailers and fancy sizzle footage, watch the full video above.