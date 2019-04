This week in Tokyo, a Tom And Jerry exhibition opened to celebrate the upcoming 80th anniversary of the cartoon cat and mouse.



As MoshiMoshi reports, the series debuted in 1940 and was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Running until May 6, the exhibit is being held on the 8th floor of Matsuya Ginza and features original art, documents and recreations of memorable scenes.

