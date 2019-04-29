Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

In Tokyo’s Akasaka, there is a fashionable-looking restaurant that serves up cuisine made with Japanese soup stock called dashi. It looks great.



It might even be so good that it’s “da shit”!

The establishment’s actual name is “Dashi Plus.” The stylized logo is written in English with a plus mark that inadvertently turns “dashi” into “dashi+,” causing English speakers to see “da shit.”

Might have been better to write that out with the word “plus” instead...

Nah. Veggies and soup stock is da shit.