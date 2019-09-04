Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, the crossover between Shin Megami Tensei and Fire Emblem, is coming to Switch. Rejoice!

I never got to play Tokyo Mirage Sessions, despite it being one hundred percent my thing. You’re play a high schooler who’s also a pop star, who also has a kinda sorta persona, like in the series Persona, and also your persona is a Fire Emblem character? It is like Atlus reached into my dreams to make this. Unfortunately, it was only available on Wii U when it came out a few years ago. Now it’s coming to Switch, finally.

The Switch port of Tokyo Mirage Sessions, subtitled #FE Encore, will be out on January 17th, 2020. I’ll be practicing my routine in the mirror until then.

