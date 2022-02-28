For the first time in three years , the Tokyo Game Show will open its doors to the public as an in-person event at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.



In fall 2019, things were business as usual for the Tokyo Game Show. Once the pandemic broke out, the event shifted to a digital-only event in 2020 . Last year, it was online and, for industry members, in-person in a much-reduced capacity. This year will be the first time that since the pandemic began that the event will be held in a more normalized manner.



The Tokyo Game Show will be held from September 15 to September 18.



“The theme for TGS2022 is ‘Nothing Stops Gaming,’” wrote organizers in an official release. “Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days. Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever―this year’s theme implies such strong determination.”



However, unlike in year’s past, children will not be allowed to attend. “Due to uncertainties of vaccination situations among young people, elementary school students or younger children are not allowed for admission to secure safety of

this year’s event,” explained TGS organizers. What’s more, only a limited number of tickets will be made available, in line with the Japanese government’s policies to prevent the spread of the virus.



There will still be online elements for the show, including streamed press conferences and simultaneous English translations. “Other popular programs from the last year are also planned for global audience, such as free trial of demo versions of the latest games to enjoy at home, virtual tour experience, and the TGS Virtual Reality (VR) area.” The combination of in-person and online should serve the show well.

Information regarding ticket sales will be announced this summer in mid-July .