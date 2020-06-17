Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Japan
JapantokyoVietnamkotakueast
Save
Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)

Well to “Chill Town.” This is a street of bars and restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City that was inspired by Tokyo’s nightlife districts like Kabukicho.

Advertisement

It’s not an exact copy by any stretch, but it certainly is evocative. Some of the Japanese signs are odd (they are even upside down!), but in general, it’s a better recreation than what you often see in Hollywood movies.

As Twitter users commenting in Ray Shibusawa’s original post (below) write, it is also reminiscent of Blade Runner—a common comparison that foreigners often make.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission

Make the Most of Your Alone Time With 20% Percent off the Satisfyer Pro 2 [Exclusive]

Satisfyer Pro 2

Use the promo code INVENTORY

Shibusawa has more photos in an article she wrote online. Below is a video tour via Tokyo Fashion. 

Advertisement

Shinjuku’s Kabukicho area inspired Kamurocho in the Yakuza games, and in a way, Chill Town is similar to how that in-game location is a recreation of the real world. 

Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)
Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)

Many Japanese Twitter users seemed to get a big kick out of Chill Town, saying it looked “cute” or “like fun,” even adding that it seemed respectful in how it paid homage to Japan.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam
Image: Chill Town (Facebook)
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Duke Nukem Isn’t Worth Fighting Yet Another Lawsuit Over

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Fallout Cosplay, Pin-Up Style

The Last Of Us Part 2: The Kotaku Review