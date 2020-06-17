Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam

Image : Chill Town ( Facebook

Well to “Chill Town.” This is a street of bars and restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City that was inspired by Tokyo’s nightlife districts like Kabukicho.

It’s not an exact copy by any stretch, but it certainly is evocative. Some of the Japanese signs are odd (they are even upside down!), but in general, it’s a better recreation than what you often see in Hollywood movies.

As Twitter users commenting in Ray Shibusawa’s original post (below) write, it is also reminiscent of Blade Runner—a common comparison that foreigners often make.

Shibusawa has more photos in an article she wrote online. Below is a video tour via Tokyo Fashion.

Shinjuku’s Kabukicho area inspired Kamurocho in the Yakuza games, and in a way, Chill Town is similar to how that in-game location is a recreation of the real world.

Many Japanese Twitter users seemed to get a big kick out of Chill Town, saying it looked “cute” or “like fun,” even adding that it seemed respectful in how it paid homage to Japan.



