Image: Disney

Is Tokyo DisneySea the best Disney Park? Perhaps! It’s going to get better—and bigger.



NHK and Mainichi News report that construction has started for a DisneySea expansion known as Fantasy Springs. It will have three areas based on Peter Pan, Tangled and Frozen.

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

There will also be three restaurants and a new hotel.

“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” said Toshio Kagami, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oriental Land, the company that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

Image: Disney

According to Mainichi, approximately $2.3 billion is being put into the project, turning a 100,000-square meter parking lot into the new addition and making this the most expensive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion to date.



Image: Disney

The area outlined in red is the future home to Fantasy Springs.



Image: Disney

Fantasy Springs is expected to open in 2022.