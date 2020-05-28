Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Mike Fahey
Filed to:HP
HPVirtual Realityhardwarekotakucoremetapost
Today’s HP announced its new consumer virtual reality headset, the Reverb G2. The headset, available this fall for $600, includes a pair of Valve-designed 2K lenses, four-camera internal tracking, off-the-ear spatial audio, and support for Windows mixed reality. Preorders start *checks watch* now.

