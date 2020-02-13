Today on Highlight Reel we have weird body physics, smoke surprises, killer shots, and much more!
- The Last Of Us - See no evil! - Perry Jones
- Apex Legends - Am I the first to do this ? - talam5
- Modern Warfare Remastered - You’re holding it wrong soldier! - xEu20Matar
- The Witcher - why the long face - notaqualung
- Escape From Tarkov - Biggest crosshair ever - ebiz
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - So today my horse died - alielkammouni
- Star Wars Battlefront II - There’s sometimes a surprise waiting on the other side of the
- Rainbow Six Siege - I love the body’s in this game - Bros157
- Rainbow Six Siege - I didn’t know R6 was a horror game - Hoonicorny
- GTA V (modded) - Trevor Phillips becomes The Thing - jaygold
- GTA Online - When Minions Attack - Van Wolfgang
- GTA Online - well….that was….easy - HeyYoDeimos
- GTA Online - the way my character dived into this pool - xXSh4dowpoolXx
- Modern Warfare - Once in a lifetime - Nejra2
- Modern Warfare - Keyhole thermite round win - bucket914
- Modern Warfare - Rocket Mannnnn - Ian saarela
- Modern Warfare - Crazy Modern Warfare killcam!! - [grim] Gaming
- Modern Warfare - The F**k was I thinking - Cowbear07
- Modern Warfare - that was not the desired outcome - PurduePharma
- Modern Warfare - Made an account just to post this... watch till the end… - Due-Platypus
- Skyrim - Damn it Roggvir, I saved you for nothing - CrazyCatManPerson
- Skyrim - “Never Should’ve Come Here” Ok, byeee. - flute136
