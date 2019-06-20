Today on Highlight Reel we have unconventional tank tactics, cone confusion, Prey couch lock, Rage 2 road rage and much more!
- GTA Online - pulled over randomly to tweak some settings and this happened - APLEX
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Assassin’s have very strong toes - KungFooMX
- Rocket League - He said “ez”...couldn’t let that go unpunished. - binagin
- Rainbow Six Siege - lmao - ColeSlaw Lamma
- Skyrim - After countless playthroughs, I thought I’d seen it all. - SR20Hatch
- Prey - (direct file) Dante Rodriguez
Batman: Arkham Knight (Modded) - Catwoman saves Batman from the Riddler (no mesh swapping) - sn0wsh00
- For Honor - Flip - (direct file) Jus __________
- Rage 2 - makehimstaymurph
- Days Gone - squats - Ciner26
- Sea of Thieves - k den - Chicken Quality
- Apex Legends - new update added some features - BrainsLeech
- Apex Legends - clutch care package - Atlas Of Obscurity
- War Thunder - excuse me what the fuck - _1STRIKE1 _
- War Thunder - Did not think I would hit this. Probably one of my luckiest shots to date. - DerpyPenguin312
- Battlefield V - And on the next episode of Only In Battlefield - tonytx4
- Battlefield V - making the ultimate sacrifice - Jezza_Jones
- Battlefield V - You asked for it, we delivered. Tank Launch Plane Kill!! #TeamMountainGoat - BoldWarrior14
- Mordhau - Mordhau Compilation - Artificial Hitman
- Mordhau - well that ain’t good - MrCreevey
- Mordhau - Mordhau is Exciting - thesuperjfj/JFJ (channel credit)
- Mordhau - Fucking Bard - Wagadoudou
- Ace Combat 7 - I think I can safely say that I’m the first to perform a pentuple Arsenal Bird loop! - LegendaryAce_73
