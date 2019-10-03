Red Dead Player's Day Ruined

Today on Highlight Reel we have Ultra Instinct dodges in CS:GO, skateboard physics, Mordhau hitboxes, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Sniper Elite 4 - EggSpinner
- CS:GO - Ultra instinct - skyrosaur
- Session - screw gravity - fmestevez
- Mordhau - Mordhau is Nice - Dr Castro/Ryan’s Fork
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - takedown - @The_ghost.Z
- Borderlands 3 - shot a grenade back in borderlands 3 - Mak7467
- GTA Online - there is no escape - Death2ubl
- GTA Online - NPC Driver does Perfect Barrel Roll - MikeTheCavemann
- Red Dead Online - Such a beautiful game - AsianApple16T
- Red Dead Online - starting rank 200 with a bang - iiShaneV8
- Rainbow Six Siege - the cheeky 6k claymore - the_ripe_potato
- Rainbow Six Siege - This is the kind of timing that breaks my will to live - Ponk_o_Donk
- Apex Legends - Rain on the world’s edge - kill f0r thrill
- Apex Legends - Couldn’t have asked for a better start - 2-3-74
- Apex Legends - I’m coming for you friend - CadenH99/Nickfila1216
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - Ghost Recon Breakphysics - Xeno
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - bugs2 - Henry Guan
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - _20190927234737 - soppychico
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - (direct file) Moose
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!