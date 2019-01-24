Today on Highlight Reel we have Tarkov ricochets, falling zombies, scared Detroit androids and more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- For Honor - Launched - BraveSpecialist
- Detroit: Become Human - Kara is shy - (direct file) alfie8405
- PUBG - what just happened lol - Bryonix
- Resident Evil 2 (Demo) - See Ya Later - Error
- Breath of the Wild - How Intellectuals river fish - jibbbr
- Escape From Tarkov - Possibly the Luckiest Ricochet Ever - orbb09
- Rainbow Six Siege - Watch dis [this] - GameAddictsStudios
- Warthunder - Game: RETURN TO THE BATTLEFIELD! Me: k - FokkerBoombass
- Battlefield V - sabakannps
- Battlefield V - DICE ! this is players solution for the hack problem - bravemosi
- Battlefield V - Nothing to deploy your bipod on? Create it! - BigDOooooot
- RDR2 - I guess I’m gonna bail - Anas kraytem
- RDR2 - Found this idiot trying to drink out of a lantern - wnted
- COD: BO4 - Poor guy didn’t even get to play - mlg420lord
- COD:Black Ops 4 - roadblock - garrykiller
- COD: BO4 - Karma’s a B***h… - Kieran Williams
- Hitman 2 - Death by Muffins - AJUS911
