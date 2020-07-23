Today, Obsidian announced Avowed, its next “big RPG” at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event. It will be released at some point on Xbox Series X and PC.
DISCUSSION
I really hope they give their all to this game. The Outer Worlds was eh, okay, I guess, but I hope this is more in the vein of Fallout: New Vegas in terms of depth and size.
Would love to hear some more details on this one!