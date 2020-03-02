Screenshot : Ubisoft ( PlayStation Store )

Today is your last chance to grab a digital download of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $3. For the next 18 hours, Ubisoft’s third-person shooter is available at a steep discount on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, Ubisoft’s UPlay, and the Epic Games Store. Tomorrow’s upcoming expansion, Warlords of New York, is not included. That sells separately for $30.

