Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tips
Ari Notis
Filed to:Tips
Tipsthe division 2kotakucoreDealtakuPS4Xbox Onepc
1.2K
4
Save
Screenshot: Ubisoft (PlayStation Store)

Today is your last chance to grab a digital download of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $3. For the next 18 hours, Ubisoft’s third-person shooter is available at a steep discount on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, Ubisoft’s UPlay, and the Epic Games Store. Tomorrow’s upcoming expansion, Warlords of New York, is not included. That sells separately for $30.

Advertisement
Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Out Now

No, That Robot Image Isn't Teasing GTA 6

Marvel's Next Mobile Game Is An All-Star Open-World RPG

Riot's Next Game Is Valorant, A First-Person Shooter