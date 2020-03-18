Today in Kagawa, Japan, the local government passed a rule about underage gaming: For those under 18 years old, gaming is limited to sixty minutes a day. Minors can play for 90 minutes on holidays. The government cannot legally enforce this ruling but is asking parents to.
