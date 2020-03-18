Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:politics
politicsjapan
1.2K
5
1
Screenshot: Nintendo (Game Impress Watch)

Today in Kagawa, Japan, the local government passed a rule about underage gaming: For those under 18 years old, gaming is limited to sixty minutes a day. Minors can play for 90 minutes on holidays. The government cannot legally enforce this ruling but is asking parents to. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

GameStop Cancels Midnight Release Events For Animal Crossing And Doom