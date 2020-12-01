Today in Japan, NHK revealed the debut trailer for Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), Studio Ghibli’s upcoming CG film. The trailer is streaming on NHK’s site and hasn’t been posted on official YouTube channels. Have a look!
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
