Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:studio ghibli
Screenshot: NHK

Today in Japan, NHK revealed the debut trailer for Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), Studio Ghibli’s upcoming CG film. The trailer is streaming on NHK’s site and hasn’t been posted on official YouTube channels. Have a look! 

