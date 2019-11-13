Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
YouTube

Toad's Performance Of 'Shallow' Should Win A Grammy

Chris Kohler
Filed to:MTV's Toadal Request Live
2.4K
2
Save

Noted vocalist Toad has finally released his long-awaited version of “Shallow,” the Oscar-winning duet from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and it is truly the height of vocal performance. If you’ve already written a piece about the top songs of the decade, talk about bad timing!

Toad, of course, is a big Gaga fan himself, having apparently attended a concert of hers last year:

Toad’s musical range is unparalleled. You may remember his breathtaking rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier” from last year.

Staggering.

(In reality, these are all the hilarious creations of melancholiaa, who is quite a good singer when she’s not blowing out her vocal cords for laughs.)

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Chris Kohler
Chris Kohler

Features Editor, Kotaku. Japanese curry aficionado. Author of the books Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life and Final Fantasy V from Boss Fight Books.

TwitterPosts