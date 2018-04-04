In this first episode of a new Kotaku video series called Complete In Box, I take a look at a complete copy of one of the most iconic and influential games of all time: Super Mario Bros. for the NES.



When we play it today, we don’t have that original experience of taking home a cardboard-boxed copy of it from Toys ‘R’ Us, and going through the manual on the car ride home. By looking at what Nintendo said—and pointedly did not say—about the game you were about to play, we can get a much closer sense of what it was like to experience Super Mario for the first time in 1985.



Every two weeks on Complete In Box, we’ll take a close look at another game—from many different platforms from around the world—and discover all the ways that a video game was more than just computer code.