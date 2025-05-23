New Turn-Based TMNT Game Is A Mostly Successful Experiment

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown isn’t like most other TMNT games. Usually, in games featuring the famous turtle crimefighters, you punch and kick a ton of goons in real-time, either alone or with some buddies. That’s not the case in TMNT: Tactical Takedown, which is instead a turn-based tactics game. Thankfully, the shift to turn-based mostly works for the Turtles, even if the game is a bit barebones.

THPS 3+4 Does Away With The OG 4's Career Mode, Here's Why CC Share Subtitles Off

English Here's Why Tony Hawk 4's Career Mode Is Gone In THPS 3+4

In TMNT: Tactical Takedown, battles play out on small maps covered in grids. Each mission features one turtle fighting his way through these maps turn-by-turn, while enemies spawn throughout, also moving on their own turns across the grid. Your goal is often to clear out the baddies while reaching the end of the level.

Advertisement

At first, I was worried that this tactical and slower-paced turn-based gameplay wouldn’t feel TMNT-enough, that it would lack the kinetic excitement of most of the Ninja Turtle games and shows. But, developers Strange Scaffold (of Witch Stranding, El, Paso Elsewhere and Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 fame) did a great job infusing the strategic gameplay with flourishes and ideas that make it feel plenty exciting and fast-paced.

Nickeloedon / Strange Scaffold

One significant way TMNT: Tactical Takedown makes the action feel exciting is ensuring that you don’t hang out in one area during missions. Instead, you are pushed forward every few turns as the levels grow ahead of you and fall behind you. For example, during one mission, I entered some subway trains and as the train started, the grid outside of the train turned red—a visual warning it was about to vanish—disappearing along with some goons. Then, once the train reached its station, and I had beaten up another dozen or so Foot Clan members, I exited before the carriage itself fell into the void, taking more baddies with it.

Advertisement

Having levels change every few turns means I had to keep moving forward, similar to an old-school beat ‘em up. And you can even take advantage of the levels changing by kicking back enemies into the red areas and watching them fall into nothing on your next turn. However, it’s even more fun to kick them off the edge of the maps, something I did a lot.

Advertisement

Another design choice I appreciated is that most of the Turtles’ moves encourage you to be aggressive, and then reward it. A lot of times in Tactical Takedown, I was taking out multiple enemies in one turn by chaining attacks in satisfying ways, although given this also means the game is designed around you defeating tons of enemies quickly, it leads to some missions quickly filling up with Foot Clan soldiers who can too often overwhelm your Turtles if you make a mistake. I wonder if, for those hoping for a more arcade-like experience, Tactical Takedown might prove too tactically challenging.

Advertisement

Of course, any TMNT game is going to star the Turtles themselves, and this is easily the best part of the Tactical Takedown. The Turtles are separated for the entire game, mostly, and that’s a bit strange—sure, if you do enough cool shit you can pull off a team up move—but most of the time you are playing as each turtle separately.

Advertisement

But while they don’t fight side by side throughout most of the game, they do talk to each other via cutscenes, and the writing here is excellent. I won’t spoil too much, but the conflict between the brothers is the core of the tale, and it’s shocking how invested I got in the rather simple, but well-delivered story of four mutated turtle warriors dealing with grief, loss, and trying to pick up the pieces together.

Sadly, too much of TMNT: Tactical Takedown feels barebones. Levels look fine, but are very simple, rarely featuring varying locations or details. The Turtles all play differently, with various moves that reflect their personality, but so many sound effects are reused. Couple that with simplistic, stiff combat animations and levels that go on for too long, and Tactical Takedown can often feel like a game that is trying to trick you into thinking it’s more than it is.

Advertisement

Still, I’m happy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown was made, and that I played it. It’s a unique spin on the franchise, and the turn-based combat is frenetic and fun. I also love the way the Turtles are depicted in cutscenes. It’s a shame that there’s not much else here, but what is there is good and feels like a solid foundation for future DLC or sequels that could add more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown launched on May 22 for PC. It is available now on Steam and runs great on Steam Deck.

Advertisement

.

