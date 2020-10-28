Vote 2020 graphic
Odds and Ends

Titanfall 2 Has A Half-Life Easter Egg Just Sitting Around

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:titanfall 2
titanfall 2half-lifekotaku core
Illustration for article titled iTitanfall 2/i Has A iHalf-Life/i Easter Egg Just Sitting Around
Screenshot: Ranon Sarono

Titanfall 2 turns four today! Happy birthday, Titanfall 2, you are a very good video game. To mark the occasion, animator Ranon Sarono, who worked on it, has shared a lil’ Half-Life surprise that none of us had ever seen before.

In one of the game’s pieces of time-travel shenanigans, you’re briskly transported to a homage to the locker room section of the first Half-Life, before being zipped back to find the middle suit—the same one Gordon takes in Valve’s shooter—gone.

No man, we did not know about it, so thanks!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION