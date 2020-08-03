Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

'Tis But A Flesh Wound

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Viko Menezes is an artist from Brazil who has done work for companies like Valve, Wizards of the Coast and Fantasy Flight.

Advertisement

You can see more of Viko’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Chromebook 14a (Touch Optional)
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Illustration for article titled Tis But A Flesh Wound
Illustration: Viko Menezes
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

What Happens When You Abandon Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island

Super Mario 64 Took 622 Days To Develop, Suggests 'Gigaleak' Document

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION