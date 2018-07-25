Screenshot: No Man’s Sky

Whether you played No Man’s Sky two days ago or haven’t played since launch, returning to the game since the Next update is going to involve some adjusting. If you’re wondering how to make Warp Cells or where to find resources, here’s a few tips.



You Can Opt Out Of Multiplayer

A lot of people are excited for exploring the galaxy with their friends now that No Man’s Sky has multiplayer. Others liked the solo exploring experience of the previous iterations of the game. In the new update, other players won’t be able to join your game as an avatar without permission, but you can still see them as glowing orbs that can use voice chat like you did in the previous version. If you don’t want to bother with some random, chatty glowing orbs, you don’t have to have other players enter your game if you don’t want to. If you go to the options menu and select Network And Voice and then turn off Network Play, other players won’t be able to join your game.

Sell All Your Old Crap

If you’re a returning player, the first thing you’ll notice is that your inventory is full of items named “obsolete technology.” You can sell these at the nearest space station and bask in your excess credits. When I loaded up the game, some of my other old items had turned into something called a “technology module.” You might not need those right away, but it’s worth hanging on to a couple of them because you’ll need them for some recipes down the road.

Be On The Lookout For These Elements

In the Next update, the recipes for fueling your Launch Thruster, Pulse Jump and Hyperdrive are completely different. Now they need Dihydrogen, Tritium, and rare metals like Copper. Dihydrogen makes fuel for your Launch Thruster when you combine it with metal sheeting. It looks like blue crystals jutting out of the ground, and you can find it on pretty much any planet. Tritium, used to fuel your Pulse Jump, can be mined from asteroids using your photon cannon, and is also pretty easy to find. Copper is used in the process of making Antimatter, which is necessary for fueling your Hyperdrive. It’s a bit trickier to find, but you can scan planets from space and see whether or not Copper will be there before you land. In case you forget any of these recipes, if you hover your cursor what you want to build there will be an option to pin the recipe to your options screen.

Screenshot: No Man’s Sky

The Analysis Visor Will Show You Where You Need To Go

In order to find Copper, you’re going want to land on a planet and then bring up your analysis visor. This also works differently than before the update. Now your analysis visor doesn’t just scan nearby flora, fauna and minerals, it also tells you about nearby buildings, cargo drops, and resources. If you look through your visor you can move your cursor over the different icons to see what’s nearby. Resource deposits are where you’re going to find precious metals like Copper. In order to mine them, you have to have a terrain manipulator for your multi-tool, so you should also make that as soon as possible. Don’t worry—it doesn’t take rare resources to make that one.



Refine Elements

Some ingredients in craft recipes have to be refined before you can use them. This is where the Portable Refiner comes in. You’ll find it in your build menu, which you can find by pressing up on the directional pad if you’re playing on a console. From there, you need some carbon to fuel the refiner, and then you put, say, Copper on one end, and Chromatic Metal comes out the other. Chromatic Metal is one of the ingredients you’ll need for Antimatter, and you make a Warp Cell by combining Antimatter and an Antimatter container. It’s a good idea to stockpile Chromatic Metal, because you’ll also be using it in other recipes, and the process of making it is a little tedious. You should also keep in mind that the Portable Refiner is portable, meaning you can put it back in your inventory when you’re done with it and place it somewhere else by going back to your build menu.

Screenshot: No Man’s Sky

Recharge On The Go

Your other utilities, like your Mining Beam, Terrain Manipulator, and the shields on your ship will also need fueling. If you’re in the middle of a firefight or just don’t want to go back to your menu screen, if you hit down on the directional pad, you can bring up a menu that allows you to recharge any of these things while you’re still out in the world. Just scroll over to the symbol that looks like a battery, press up on the directional pad, and then select which item you want to refuel. This is handy if you get stuck in a fight and want to keep your shields up.

Upload Your Discoveries For Nanites

If you’re coveting any upgrades for your Exosuit or Multi-Tool, remember to upload all the flora and fauna you’re scanning on the planets. It used to be that when you uploaded these you got credits. Now your discoveries are exchanged for Nanite Clusters, which can be traded for blueprints for upgrades. You can find all your discoveries in the option menu. Scroll over to the Discoveries tab, make sure to check each planet you’ve been on, and upload everything from the flora, fauna, and waypoints menus.

You Can Build Anywhere

The new planets you’re landing on can be toxic, nuclear or beset by constant boiling rain. If you’re too far from your ship or a structure to hide out in, you might want to build a base. In the latest update, you can build bases anywhere. You can also build bases quickly out of commonly-found Carbon if you’re in a rush.

If you’re a returning player, you should know that the process of claiming a spot for your base is a little bit different now as well. Instead of finding an abandoned base and claiming that structure, you need to build a Base Computer. You can find it in the same menu you as where you build the Portable Refiner, and you’ll need Chromatic Metals to build it. Once you do build it and place it in the world, you can then make a base as extravagant as you desire.