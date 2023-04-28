Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Mod Is So Impressive It Could Be An Expansion

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just passed its one-year anniversary back in March, and in the time since, a team of modders has been working on what it calls an “overhaul” mod for the Borderlands spin-off called Wonderlands Redux. After months of work, the mod is now available to download on PC, and there’s so much new content and tweaks to the original game that it could reasonably be called an expansion in and of itself.
While console players will have to sit this one out, the mod is out now (thanks GamesRadar+), and anyone who played the previous Borderlands 3 Redux mod won’t be surprised to find out its list of features and changes is pretty extensive. If you just want to see those, you can find them by scrolling down a bit more. But for those who want the summary, Wonderlands Redux brings a slew of quality-of-life tweaks, as well as new means of class customization, mobility options like a double jump and dash, and the addition of new content like Legacy Hunts, which are high-level fights that can net you some rare loot and a lot of experience.
Wonderlands Redux comes about eight months after Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ last DLC pack in August of 2022. While Gearbox did release four DLC packs for the shooter, it does seem like the studio has pretty much moved on to whatever’s next. Shortly after Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’s DLC stopped, Gearbox released New Tales from the Borderlands, a sequel to Telltale’s adventure game from 2015, though it wasn’t quite as well received.
The full list of changes for Wonderlands Redux is as follows:
- Added Pearlescent Rarity. Pearls now have intrinsic traits built in, and can drop at Chaos Level 8+
- Added Unique Rarity. All mission rewards & some other items have now been swapped to Unique in order to help them stand out at endgame
- Legacy Hunts return. Signified by Athena’s Mark, hunts can be summoned at the new Legacy Obelisks around the Wonderlands for lost souls
- Added numerous NEW items, and also replaced a ton of base game items
- Added Double Jumping. Double jumps can be performed by pressing the jump button again while in air
- Added Dashing. Dashing replaces slamming, and can be performed by pressing the crouch button in any direction while airborn
- Added Action Skill Augments. Augments are available at the capstone of each class tree
- Added numerous new skills to class trees
- Sped up most animations in the game (Credit to Apocalyptech)
- All Mirrors after Difficulty 1 will now teleport you straight to the boss fight
- Lost Souls can now also drop from Overworld Encounters on Chaos 5+
- Added a NEW Chest. The Obsidian Chest can be found hidden around the world, and contains only items from the Unique rarity, & Moon Orbs. However, the chest will only contain unique items once the player has beaten the “Fatebreaker” Main Quest. Each map contains a higher chance for certain item types. Find them all!
- Chaos Levels now have a new cap
- Chaos Trials have been overhauled with unique runs for each level, and are now required in order to unlock endgame rarities
- Chaos Chamber spawn rates have been greatly increased
- Added a raid boss rush game mode to the chaos chamber
- Numerous Unique Enemies/Bosses now have a summoning stand near their spawn location which can be interacted with to make the enemy RESPAWN
- Added over 100 Dedicated Drop sources to numerous unique enemies/bosses
- Skill icons have been given a complete overhaul to help players better identify their locations in the respective trees. This is purely a visual change
- Unique items can now World Drop if the player has completed the associated side mission tied to them
- Myth Rank capstones have been re-worked with various perks being adjusted to better suit balance
- Numerous Enchantments have been re-balanced
- Replaced Loot Luck as a reward from Shrine and Crew Challenge
- Part variation on Amulets, Rings, and Armor has been reduced
- Enchantment rolling now costs a fixed value of 100
- All Enchantments have been re-weighted to allow for better variety when rolling
- All Enchantments have been unlocked, and can roll on all applicable item types
- Numerous passive stats have been re-balanced
- Chests can now also be opened via projectiles
- Inventory size has been increased to 100 at SDU Max
- Dedicated/World drop rates no longer rely on loot luck, and have been re-balanced
- Most Unique items now describe their special ability and dedicated drop source on the item card
- Golden Chest now costs Moon Orbs to open
- Added Sprinting in the Overworld (Credit to Apocalyptech)
- Removed the character model from inventory screens to reduce load times and screen clutter
- Item names no longer have suffixes
- Some crossbolt projectiles have been adjusted slightly
- Moon Orbs now have no cap to how many you can hold at once
- Photo Mode has been improved
- Increased Ammo drop weighting
- Increased Class drop weighting on Armor
- Less player screaming sounds
- All item equip slots are available from level 1
- All Action Skills are available from level 1
- All non-unique torgue assault rifles barring crossbows now fire full auto
- Increased the chance of Legendaries from rolling a 20 on Lucky Dice
- Chaos Bunnies have had their loot spawn pattern changed to prevent loot clumping
- Cosmetics have a new loot beam
- Moon Orbs have a new loot beam
- Reload Notification pops up less often
- Respawning no longer takes money from the player
- Changed the Critical Hit popup to a less intrusive sprite
- The Maker now drops a massive amount of loot on death
- Wastard/Son of a Witch’s bird has had a texture change for visibility purposes
- Updated Dreamveil Overlook’s texture on the world map
- Dreamveil Overlook now starts off scaling from level 30 and up
- The Wheel of Fate now costs 15 Lost Souls to spin
- Added a difficulty indicator to each of the mirror bosses
- Some Non-Unique items now have different names
- Some Non-Unique items now have different prefix names
- Red Chests can now be farmed without having to wait out their respawn timers
- The Main Menu has received a slight makeover
- Sniper ammo SDU sizes have been increased to allow for more sniping diversity
- Vendor economy has been adjusted slightly to ensure selling guns is a viable option for obtaining cash
- Mission rewards now show up more often in vendors
- Base slide speed has been increased
- Sliding no longer slows the player down as the distance of the slide increases
- Snipers have been adjusted to feel faster in hand
- Various scopes have had their zoom size adjusted
- Jumping out of a slide now thrusts the player further
- Players can no longer trigger barrel traps in the Chaos Chamber
- Increased the number of crystals gained from hidden switches in the Chaos Chamber
- Fast Travel animations have been sped up
- Removed the transition sound for certain fast travelling animations
- Hex traps in the chaos chamber no longer slow players down
- Some curses in the chaos chamber have been reworked
- The loot room vending machines in the chaos chamber now each spawn with a random legendary inside
- Cryo no longer slows players down
- Various items have been re-worked/balanced
- Increased the size of Hydras and Claw’s & Graveborn’s pet
- Blightcaller’s “Geist in the Shell” skill has been adjusted
- Spore Warden’s “Bounty of the Hunt” skill now also grants Accuracy
- Spore Warden’s “Bullseye” skill has been buffed
- Spore Warden’s “Quiver of Holding” skill has been buffed
- Spore Warden’s “Quiver of Holding” skill now also grants a bonus to the first shot in the magazine
- Spore Warden’s “Headhunter” skill is now a Tier 4 skill
- Spore Warden’s “Called Shot” has been reworked, and now grants bonuses faster. Additionally, it also now buffs Sniper Rifles
- Spore Warden has received a new Tier 5 skill called “Free-Load” which grants Amp’d & Free shots every Nth shot
- Spore Warden’s Mushroom Pet now respawns and attacks faster
- Spore Warden’s “Barrage” skill has had the cooldown decreased
- Spore Warden’s “Blizzard” skill has had the cooldown decreased
- Spore Warden’s “Barrage” skill has been buffed
- Spore Warden’s “Barrage” and “Blizzard” skills now gain bonuses from Area of Effect buffs
- Clawbringer’s “Radiance” skill now also grants regeneration rate
- Clawbringer’s “Dedication” skill has been buffed
- Clawbringer has received a new Tier 3 skill called “Dragon’s Fury” which grants Ability Damage for each piece of equipped gear with matching elements
- Clawbringer’s “Blasthamuts Favor” skill has been removed
- Clawbringer’s “Storm Breath” skill now grants increased Lightning Damage based on other elemental damage boosts
- Clawbringer has received a new Tier 5 skill called “Resistance is Futile” which allows the player to ignore Elemental Resistances on kill for a short time
- Clawbringer’s “Awe” skill has had the crit chance type reverted
- Clawbringer’s “Awe” skill has had the crit chance value reduced
- Clawbringer’s “Storm Smite” skill now generates more bolts, and can crit
- Clawbringer’s Wyvern Pet now respawns and attacks faster
- Clawbringer’s “Cleansing Flames” skill has had the cooldown decreased
- Stabbomancer’s “Swift Death” skill has been buffed
- Stabbomancer’s “A Thousand Cuts” skill has been buffed
- Stabbomancer has received a new Tier 5 skill called “Stalker” which grants more Damage against enemies based on their missing health, and avoids aggro
- Stabbomancer’s “Executioner’s Blade” skill now spawns the blade faster and deals damage faster
- Stabbomancer’s “Sneak Attack” skill has been buffed and now also grants movement speed
- Stabbomancer’s Class Feat has been buffed
- Stabbomancer’s “Ghost Blade” skill has had the cooldown decreased
- Stabbomancer’s “Ghost Blade” skill no longer penalizes the player for re-positioning it