Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hasn’t even been out a month, but fresh on the heels of releasing the game’s first expansion, developer Gearbox has rolled out the biggest patch yet for its buzzy loot-shooter. Let’s break it down.

A key here is a change in how the game’s lucky dice feature works. As you make your way through the various realms of Wonderlands, you’ll find various golden, 20-sided dice. Smacking them earns you a quick loot drop, but there’s greater incentive to hunt them down: Every die you find boosts your loot luck, which is the stat that dictates your chances of finding higher-rarity gear. The catch, at least for the past month, has been that dice can only be earned one character at a time. There are 260 dice.

Yeah.

Following today’s patch, however, once a die is found, it applies to all characters across your account—no need to find all of them for all of your characters.

The update also tweaks Chaos Chamber, the roguelite-inspired endgame mode of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in which you run through rooms and mow down waves of increasingly difficult enemies. For one thing, enemies should now spawn at a faster rate, addressing concerns from higher-level players who’d kill waves of foes only to end up standing around waiting for more mooks to show up. For another, it increases the mode’s difficulty.

By completing so-called “chaos trials” in Chaos Chamber, you can unlock new difficulty tiers, called “chaos,” with every unlocked level ramping up the health and damage output of enemies in exchange for increasing the chances rare loot can drop. Yesterday, chaos capped out at 20. Today, that cap has been kicked up to a max of 35. (No news yet of a commensurate increase to the level cap, however.) Once you hit chaos level 35, loot stands a chance of dropping at the new “primordial” rarity tier.

Gearbox also rolled out a handful of changes to the Clawbringer class, which is already the strongest one in the game. Its action skill, a melee attack that deals fire damage in a large radius, now deals fire damage in a larger radius. And the powerful “storm smite” skill—where using your action skill has you strike enemies with lightning bolts—no longer has a cooldown. Not sure why the studio decided to buff the best class of the six currently available, but speaking as a Clawbringer main, you’ll see no complaints from me!

But even those buffs may pale in comparison to the news that you can now change your pet dragon’s name (and, sure, the pets for Graveborn and Spore Warden classes too). After all, nothing beats the power of friendship.

All of these changes come in addition to dozens of minor tweaks, UI updates, bug fixes, and balance adjustments—nothing terribly earth-shattering, though you can read the whole list here—culminating in: “....and more!”

It’s unclear what changes, if any, that line refers to. Representatives for Gearbox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



