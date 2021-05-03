Tim Sweeney, Video Game Billionaire, Was Asked In Court If He Could Point Out A PlayStation 5

Image : Kotaku

You know how in courtroom dramas an attorney will ask someone if they can point out a vital piece of evidence and they slowly raise a finger before saying “this one...it was exhibit B”? In a Very Funny Thing that happened earlier today, Epic boss Tim Sweeney was asked to do just that, only for a bunch of video game consoles.



As part of the big case between Apple and Epic, which after months of shots across the bow began in earnest today, Sweeney was asked by an attorney if he could please identify a number of pieces of key evidence. Just point to the item and describe, if he could recognise them, what they would be to the judge.

He would need to successfully point out all three, of course, if he and Epic were to stand any chance of success in this case, so the pressure was on. And thanks to an audio recording made available of the first day’s proceedings, we’ve been able to listen in on this crucial part of the hearing, in which Sweeney is asked to identify exhibit PX-277 7:

“It’s the PlayStation 5"



PX-2778:

“It’s the Xbox series X”

and PX-2776:

“It’s the Nintendo Switch”.

All three answers were correct. The case proceeds.

This is the actual PS5 from the case, exhibit PX-2777. No word on whether it was won in a raffle or bought on resale. Photo : Epic vs Apple

