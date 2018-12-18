Year In Review We look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.

Allow me to present my favorite games of the year—by stating one thing I dislike about each of them.

I did some research before making this video. I noticed that “worst games of the year” videos always (always!) get more hits on YouTube than “best games of the year” videos. I surveyed 20 content creators. On average, a content creator’s “worst games of the year” video gets 157% the views that their “best” video gets. My eyes turned into cartoon dollar signs.

“Maybe I should do a ‘worst games of the year’ video.”

Then I thought, “Negativity sucks. I don’t want to make a video where I just say mean things about bad games the whole time.”

Thus I arrived at the idea of a roast. Come along and listen to me count down my 29 favorite games of the year by blasting the cruelest criticisms I can manage at them.

It turns out that a lot of games that came out this year were so good that it’s genuinely difficult to say anything bad about them. I sure enjoyed the challenge, though.

Except in the case of Celeste. Saying something bad about Celeste felt like stomping a kitten. So I didn’t say anything bad about Celeste.

Celeste is the best game of the year.

