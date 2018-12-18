Allow me to present my favorite games of the year—by stating one thing I dislike about each of them.
I did some research before making this video. I noticed that “worst games of the year” videos always (always!) get more hits on YouTube than “best games of the year” videos. I surveyed 20 content creators. On average, a content creator’s “worst games of the year” video gets 157% the views that their “best” video gets. My eyes turned into cartoon dollar signs.
“Maybe I should do a ‘worst games of the year’ video.”
Then I thought, “Negativity sucks. I don’t want to make a video where I just say mean things about bad games the whole time.”
Thus I arrived at the idea of a roast. Come along and listen to me count down my 29 favorite games of the year by blasting the cruelest criticisms I can manage at them.
It turns out that a lot of games that came out this year were so good that it’s genuinely difficult to say anything bad about them. I sure enjoyed the challenge, though.
Except in the case of Celeste. Saying something bad about Celeste felt like stomping a kitten. So I didn’t say anything bad about Celeste.
Advertisement
Celeste is the best game of the year.
By the way! You could subscribe to our YouTube channel, if you like videos like this.