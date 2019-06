E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Join Tim Rogers as he checks out Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake exhibit at E3. There are giant posters of the game’s main characters, lots of concept art, and a pretty cool motorcycle. Will the people Tim cut in the motorcycle line rise up in revolt? Watch the video above to find out!